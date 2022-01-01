Intel Core i5 10210U vs Celeron N4020
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 969 vs 468 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +92%
881
458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +270%
2906
786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +91%
2247
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +309%
6454
1578
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +109%
976
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +248%
3001
863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|650 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|3
|2
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
