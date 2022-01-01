Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Celeron N4020: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 969 vs 468 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +270%
2906
Celeron N4020
786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +91%
2247
Celeron N4020
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +309%
6454
Celeron N4020
1578
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +248%
3001
Celeron N4020
863
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number i5-10210U N4020
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 192 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 3 2
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS
Celeron N4020
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4020 or Core i5 10210U?
