Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 10210U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +19%
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +120%
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +14%
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +50%
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +56%
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
