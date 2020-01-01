Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Core i3 10100 +9%
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Core i3 10100 +79%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
Core i3 10100 +17%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Core i3 10100 +38%
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Core i3 10100 +6%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3024
Core i3 10100 +38%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 10500 or Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 10320 or Intel Core i3 10100