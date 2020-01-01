Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-10210U i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 16x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

