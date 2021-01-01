Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 948 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2230
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6489
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Core i3 1110G4 +42%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +13%
2518
2220
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
