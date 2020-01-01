Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Core i3 1115G4 +18%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +35%
3024
2241
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Intel Core i5 10210U