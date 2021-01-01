Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1125G4
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 948 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2230
Core i3 1125G4 +14%
2551
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6489
Core i3 1125G4 +58%
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
932
Core i3 1125G4 +17%
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2518
Core i3 1125G4 +54%
3867
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
