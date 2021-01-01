Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1125G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 948 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
6489
Core i3 1125G4 +58%
10258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-10210U i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10210U vs Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 10210U vs Core i5 10300H
3. Core i5 10210U vs Core i5 1135G7
4. Core i5 10210U vs Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Core i5 10210U vs Core i5 1035G7
6. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i5 1135G7
7. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i5 1035G7
8. Core i3 1125G4 vs Core i5 1145G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i5 10210U?
EnglishРусский