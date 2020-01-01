Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +18%
407
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +65%
1275
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +17%
2241
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +78%
6403
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +33%
1035
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +89%
3024
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 10510U and Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 4600U and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 7 3700U and Core i3 8130U
- Core i5 8250U and Core i3 8130U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 8130U
- Ryzen 5 2500U and Core i3 8130U
- Ryzen 3 4300U and Core i3 8130U