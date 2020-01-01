Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +41%
419
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +96%
1300
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +7%
2259
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +72%
6497
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +51%
1044
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +93%
3074
1593
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U