Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
Core i3 8300 +3%
2300
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +2%
6403
6261
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +48%
1035
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +92%
3024
1578
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|i3-8300
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|16x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 8300