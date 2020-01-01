Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
  • Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +10%
1300
Core i3 9100F
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2259
Core i3 9100F +13%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
3074
Core i3 9100F +19%
3673

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-10210U i3-9100F
Socket BGA-1528 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i5 10210U?
EnglishРусский