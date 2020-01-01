Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210Y or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210Y vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 10210Y with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10210Y
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 34.94 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210Y
2135
Ryzen 5 4500U +16%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210Y
4976
Ryzen 5 4500U +128%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210Y
2669
Ryzen 5 4500U +64%
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210Y and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y Zen 2
Model number i5-10210Y -
Socket BGA-1377 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 7 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210Y official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 10210Y?
