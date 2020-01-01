Intel Core i5 10210Y vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 10210Y with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4500U – 7 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 34.94 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2135
Ryzen 5 4500U +16%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4976
Ryzen 5 4500U +128%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Ryzen 5 4500U +9%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2669
Ryzen 5 4500U +64%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210Y
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|-
