Intel Core i5 10210Y vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 10210Y with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Intel Core i3 1000NG4 – 7 vs 9 Watt
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
- Around 24.97 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210Y +8%
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210Y +15%
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
1046
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210Y +35%
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-10210Y
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10210Y
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10210Y
- Intel Core i7 10510Y vs i5 10210Y
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i5 1030NG7 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i5 8257U vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4