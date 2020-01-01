Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210Y or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 10210Y with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Intel Core i3 1000NG4 – 7 vs 9 Watt
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4-3733 RAM
  • Around 24.97 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Amber Lake Y Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-10210Y i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1377 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 7 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 33.33 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210Y official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 10 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1 -

