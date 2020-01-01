Intel Core i5 10210Y vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 10210Y with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i3 1005G1 – 7 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2135
Core i3 1005G1 +8%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
4976
Core i3 1005G1 +7%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210Y +40%
2669
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Amber Lake Y
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-10210Y
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1377
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|7 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|33.33 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|10
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
