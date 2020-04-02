Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
26
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +2%
454
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Ryzen 3 3100 +10%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +10%
2697
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Ryzen 3 3100 +33%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +2%
1156
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
