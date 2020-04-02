Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 3 3100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3100 and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
2142
Ryzen 3 3100 +10%
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +10%
2697
Ryzen 3 3100
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
9002
Ryzen 3 3100 +33%
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
4127
Ryzen 3 3100 +18%
4873

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 3 3100

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Intel Core i5 10300H?
