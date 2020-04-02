Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +14%
444
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +46%
2113
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +21%
2656
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +23%
8898
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +26%
1142
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +41%
4054
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
