Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +54%
444
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +264%
2113
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +42%
2656
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +118%
8898
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +59%
1142
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +167%
4054
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 10875H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Ryzen 3 3200G or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 3200U