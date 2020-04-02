Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 3 3300X +9%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Ryzen 3 3300X +9%
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Ryzen 3 3300X +1%
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Ryzen 3 3300X +43%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Ryzen 3 3300X +13%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127
Ryzen 3 3300X +35%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i7 10850H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G