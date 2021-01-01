Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1146 vs 1013 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
8722
Ryzen 3 5300U +16%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +12%
1136
Ryzen 3 5300U
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +20%
3958
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-10300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 10300H?
