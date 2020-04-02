Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +28%
444
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +64%
2113
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +43%
2656
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +35%
8898
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +48%
1142
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +50%
4054
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
