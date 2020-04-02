Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 2500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2500U and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +64%
2113
Ryzen 5 2500U
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +43%
2656
Ryzen 5 2500U
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +35%
8898
Ryzen 5 2500U
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +50%
4054
Ryzen 5 2500U
2711

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 20x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2500U or Intel Core i5 10300H?
