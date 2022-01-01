Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U VS Intel Core i5 10300H AMD Ryzen 5 3450U We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3450U and 10300H Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1123 vs 775 points

29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 2, 2020 January 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-H Zen+ Model number i5-10300H - Socket BGA-1440 FP5 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 21x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm TDP 45 W 12-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 2400 MHz Shading Units 192 512 TMUs 24 32 ROPs 3 8 Execution Units 24 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 10300H 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 3450U 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 12