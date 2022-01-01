Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1123 vs 775 points
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +26%
1124
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +53%
4873
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +33%
2623
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +29%
8779
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +44%
1127
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +60%
3953
2470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
