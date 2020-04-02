Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +25%
454
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +43%
2142
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +33%
2697
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +25%
9002
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +87%
1156
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +51%
4127
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
