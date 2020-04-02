Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
2142
Ryzen 5 3600 +67%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
9002
Ryzen 5 3600 +99%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H
1156
Ryzen 5 3600 +11%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
4127
Ryzen 5 3600 +78%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10300H?
