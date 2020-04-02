Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 5 3600XT +13%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Ryzen 5 3600XT +88%
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Ryzen 5 3600XT +6%
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Ryzen 5 3600XT +114%
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Ryzen 5 3600XT +14%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127
Ryzen 5 3600XT +78%
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
