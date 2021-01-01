Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2144
Ryzen 5 5500U +22%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +5%
2667
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8785
Ryzen 5 5500U +59%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3968
Ryzen 5 5500U +40%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
