Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1110 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 5 5600HS +23%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3968
Ryzen 5 5600HS +50%
5953
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1