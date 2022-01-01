Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i5 10300H
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 10300H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1123 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H
1127
Ryzen 5 6600H +31%
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
3953
Ryzen 5 6600H +105%
8121
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-10300H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 16
Execution Units 24 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
2. Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
4. Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Apple M1 Pro
8. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i5 11400H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i5 12500H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Intel Core i7 11600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 10300H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский