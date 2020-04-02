Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +19%
2142
Ryzen 7 3750H
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +24%
2697
Ryzen 7 3750H
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +18%
4127
Ryzen 7 3750H
3494

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 10300H?
EnglishРусский