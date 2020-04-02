Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 7 4700G +10%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Ryzen 7 4700G +127%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Ryzen 7 4700G +7%
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127
Ryzen 7 4700G +97%
8126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 10875H or Core i5 10300H
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 7 4700G