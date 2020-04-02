Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 7 4800HS +8%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Ryzen 7 4800HS +96%
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +2%
2697
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9002
Ryzen 7 4800HS +111%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Ryzen 7 4800HS +4%
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4127
Ryzen 7 4800HS +88%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
