We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 1% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.45 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1416 vs 1133 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H
1115
Ryzen 7 5800H +26%
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
3962
Ryzen 7 5800H +75%
6921

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.45 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 10300H?
