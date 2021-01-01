Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1205 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2133
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1213
Ryzen 9 5900H +29%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4405
Ryzen 9 5900H +102%
8913
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
