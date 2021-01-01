Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 10300H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1205 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +12%
461
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H
2662
Apple M1 +42%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
8788
Apple M1 +74%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H
1213
Apple M1 +45%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
4405
Apple M1 +73%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 2, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-10300H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H or i5 10300H
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i5 10300H
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i5 10300H
4. Intel Core i5 9300H or i5 10300H
5. Intel Core i5 9300HF or i5 10300H
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Apple M1
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Apple M1
9. Intel Core i5 8250U or Apple M1
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 10300H?
EnglishРусский