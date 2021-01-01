Intel Core i5 10300H vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Around 363.8 GB/s (794%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1143 points
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 30 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1133
M1 Max +37%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4941
M1 Max +156%
12634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2650
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1162
M1 Max +55%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4108
M1 Max +212%
12822
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-10300H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|4096
|TMUs
|24
|256
|ROPs
|3
|128
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
