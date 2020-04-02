Intel Core i5 10300H vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 9 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +30%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +262%
2091
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +36%
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +106%
8774
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1065
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +66%
3595
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|-
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
