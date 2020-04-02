Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Intel Core i3 1000NG4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 9 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i3 1000NG4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number - i3-1000NG4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1000NG4 or Intel Core i5 10300H?
