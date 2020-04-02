Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +11%
454
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +125%
2142
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +17%
2697
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +68%
9002
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +19%
1156
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +116%
4127
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|-
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
