Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2113
Core i3 10100 +8%
2279
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +2%
2656
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +1%
8898
8847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +4%
1142
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4054
Core i3 10100 +3%
4172
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|-
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
