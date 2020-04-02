Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 10320
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10320
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i3 10320 +7%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2113
Core i3 10320 +14%
2414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i3 10320 +8%
1231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4054
Core i3 10320 +6%
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|154 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|-
|i3-10320
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
