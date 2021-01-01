Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 1110G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1091 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2127
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2652
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8934
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
Core i3 1110G4 +19%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +53%
3447
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|-
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
