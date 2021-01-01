Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H
8934
Core i3 1125G4 +17%
10465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number - i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i5 10300H
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 10300H
3. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Intel Core i5 10300H
4. Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i5 10300H
5. Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i5 10300H
6. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and Intel Core i3 1125G4
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and Intel Core i3 1125G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i5 10300H?
EnglishРусский