We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i3 9300T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300T and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300T
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +12%
2697
Core i3 9300T
2404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +41%
9002
Core i3 9300T
6396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +14%
1156
Core i3 9300T
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +33%
4127
Core i3 9300T
3111

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and i3 9300T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 April 23, 2019
Launch price - 143 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number - i3-9300T
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 32x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 82°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page Intel Core i3 9300T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9300T or i5 10300H?
