Intel Core i5 10300H vs i3 9300T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i3 9300T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +12%
2697
2404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +41%
9002
6396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +14%
1156
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +33%
4127
3111
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|143 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|-
|i3-9300T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i3 9300T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
