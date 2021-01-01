Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10300H or Core i5 10200H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10200H

Intel Core i5 10300H
VS
Intel Core i5 10200H
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 10200H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10200H and 10300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Newer - released 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10300H and i5 10200H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10300H official page Intel Core i5 10200H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 10300H
2. Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 10300H
3. Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 10300H
4. Core i7 10875H and Core i5 10300H
5. Core i5 10210U and Core i5 10300H
6. Core i7 9750H and Core i5 10200H
7. Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i5 10200H
8. Ryzen 7 4700U and Core i5 10200H
9. Core i5 9300H and Core i5 10200H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10200H or i5 10300H?
EnglishРусский