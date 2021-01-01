Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10200H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
457
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2143
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +6%
2700
2556
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8970
8980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4070
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
