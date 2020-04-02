Intel Core i5 10300H vs i5 10210U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 10300H against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +8%
454
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +65%
2142
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +19%
2697
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +39%
9002
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10300H +11%
1156
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10300H +34%
4127
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|-
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
