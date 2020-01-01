Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
32
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
63
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3100 – 9 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2348
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11963
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Ryzen 3 3100 +5%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Ryzen 3 3100 +73%
4873
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
