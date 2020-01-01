Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G4 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5 1030G4
Intel Core i5 1030G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 1030G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
1078
Ryzen 3 3300X +21%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
2809
Ryzen 3 3300X +98%
5570

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 April 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1030G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i5 1030G4?
