Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
37
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 9 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Around 14.59 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +8%
1078
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Ryzen 5 2600 +98%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
