Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5 1030G4
Intel Core i5 1030G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 2600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 1030G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Around 14.59 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
2809
Ryzen 5 2600 +98%
5550

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i5-1030G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 9 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5 1030G4?
