Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G4 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5 1030G4
Intel Core i5 1030G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 1030G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 9 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 14.59 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
2809
Ryzen 5 3400G +40%
3933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 149 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen+
Model number i5-1030G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 9 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i5 1030G4?
EnglishРусский