Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400GE – 9 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 14.59 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +18%
1078
912
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2809
Ryzen 5 3400GE +4%
2924
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Radeon Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
