Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3500U – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 22.54 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +74%
1078
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4 +3%
2809
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1030G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|7x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|9 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|58.3 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1