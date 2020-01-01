Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1030G4 or Ryzen 5 3600XT: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1030G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i5 1030G4
Intel Core i5 1030G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

We compared two CPUs: the 0.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1030G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600XT and 1030G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030G4
  • Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 9 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 10.62 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1030G4
2809
Ryzen 5 3600XT +162%
7359

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1030G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 7, 2020
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1030G4 -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 7x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 9 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 58.3 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1030G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Intel Core i5 1030G4?
EnglishРусский